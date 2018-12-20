HM Courts Service: Results list for December 14 to 18, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 14 to 18, 2018.

Kevin Brown, 36, of Stanbrok Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (256mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Selsey Road, Donnington, on July 20, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Rhys Coe, 36, of Bradlond Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Colworth Lane, Colworth, on November 29, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Fiona Stradling, 53, of Nursery Gardens, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Worthing on July 17, 2018; and drink-driving (197mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A27 Chichester on July 17, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 46 months. She also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Francesca Storman, 44, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (160mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on May 31, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for six months after admitting taking a vehicle without consent in Bognor Regis on May 31, 2018, no separate penalty. She also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalty. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Kestutis Esteris, 30, of Oakhurst, Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on November 11 and 18, 2018. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 120 hours.

Jeremy Seeley, 18, of Bognor Road, Merston, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on November 13 and 20, 2018. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 140 hours.

William Dunne, 50, of Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £176 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on January 14, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lisa Alford, 52, of Main Road, Southbourne, was fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable acting in the exercise of his functions as an emergency worker in Southbourne on December 1, 2018.

Sammie English, 32, of Brook Meadows, Hambrook, was fined £50 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment alarm or distress on a train between Nutbourne and Fishbourne railway stations on November 2, 2018.

Jamie Hanson, 24, of Elm Tree Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Highcroft Crescent, Bognor Regis, on December 1, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

