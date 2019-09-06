HM Courts Service: Results list for August 30 to September 5, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 30 to September 5, 2019.

Lacy Streeter, 19, of Northcourt Close, Rustington, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Angmering on July 16, 2018.

Court news

Gavin Baines, 39, of Coventry Road, Exhall, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on October 15, 2018.

Austin Hardie, 38, of Tarring Road, Worthing, was given a community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am daily, Thinking Skills Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster, in Heene Road, Worthing, on August 15, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Billy Sullivan, 41, of Navigation Drive, Yapton, was fined £330 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on September 14, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Luke Cobby, 29, c/o Marlowe Road, Worthing, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting having an offensive weapon, an axe, in a road and public wooded area in Worthing on March 24, 2019. He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting having an offensive weapon, a pizza knife and garden strimmer, in Queen Street, Broadwater, on June 29, 2019. He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Queen Street, Broadwater, on June 29, 2019; failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 1, 2019; driving while disqualified in Durrington Lane, Worthing, on July 3, 2019; and driving without insurance in Durrington Lane, Worthing, on July 3, 2019; no separate penalties. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £120 costs, and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Fredrick Wilson, 57, of Chatham Road, East Worthing, was given a community order with four-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am, and must carry out 300 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of exposing himself, intending to cause alarm or distress, in Lancing on April 21, 2019. He also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Lancing on April 21, 2019, no separate penalty.

Grant Fraser, 30, of St Andrew’s Close, Ferring, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting attempting to steal two pots of Olay face cream worth £25 at Lloyds Pharmacy, Arundel, on January 22, 2019. He must pay £50 compensation and was given a restraining order after admitting assault by beating in Arundel on January 22, 2019.

Glenn McGregor, 37, of Hunston Road, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £21 victim surcharge after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on August 8, 2019.

Harvey Green, 20, of Boundstone Lane, Lancing, was fined £375 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Richmond Road, Worthing, on March 2, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on March 2, 2019.

William Baker, 42, of Hamble Court, Hamble Road, Sompting, was given a community order with 28-day curfew, electronically monitored, from 7.30pm to 7am daily, after admitting stealing two cans of alcohol from Tesco Express, Worthing, on June 13, 2019; and assault by beating, racially aggravated, in Worthing on June 13, 2019. He must a total of pay £55 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Keith Foord, 41, of Ashacre Lane, Worthing, was fined £663 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £500 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on November 6, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for two months.