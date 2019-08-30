HM Courts Service: Results list for August 23 to 29, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 23 to 29, 2019.

Lauren Shepherd, 31, of Bastion House, East Walls, Chichester, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing food worth £18.25 from Southern Co-op on March 20, 2019. She must pay £11.20 compensation. She admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, which was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offences, receiving two eight-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, for stealing a £34.99 Christmas tree from HomeSense, Chichester, on November 14, 2018, and stealing hair products worth £63 from Superdrug, Chichester, on November 2, 2018. She admitted failing to comply with a community order made by Worthing Magistrates Court on November 16, 2018. The order was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offences, receiving three eight-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, for stealing two gift sets worth £20 from Boots, Chichester, on October 17, 2018; in company with another, stealing toiletries worth £90 from Stephens Pharmacy, Chichester, on October 1, 2018; and in company with another, stealing two bottles of vodka worth £34.98 from The Co-op, Yapton, on August 5, 2018. She also admitted failing to comply with a community order made by Worthing Magistrates Court on January 11, 2019. The order was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offences, receiving five eight-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, for stealing food and alcohol from One Stop Stores, Chichester, on September 2, 2018; stealing baby milk worth £20 from One Stop Stores, Chichester, on September 8, 2018; stealing items from One Stop Stores, Chichester, on September 11, 2018; stealing seven steaks worth £26.50 from One Stop Stores, Chichester, on September 16, 2018; and stealing three tubs of baby milk worth £30 from One Stop Stores, Chichester, on October 25, 2018.

Court news

Gary Bailey, 36, of Fairhaven, Crewe, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis, on August 8, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Paul Murphy, 44, of Regents Way, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for one year and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on May 5, 2019.

Francesca Vallini, 22, of Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the B2133 Billingshurst on August 8, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Kern Blythman, 33, of Ferring Gardens, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, an A&E nurse, by beating in Chichester on February 9, 2019; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on February 10, 2019. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, plus £50 compensation for the attack on the nurse and £75 compensation for the attack on the police officer.

Emma Cole, 32, of Yarbrook, Lavant, was fined £336 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in St Nicholas Road, Lavant, on August 11, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Simon Spencer, 44, of Clark Walk, Ettington, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on August 10, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mark Courtney, 38, of Osborne Crescent, Chichester, was given a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting dishonestly receiving stolen goods, a laptop and bike, in Osborne Crescent, Chichester, between March 29, 2018, and April 8, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge.

Judith Stillwell, 65, of Hillcrest Drive, Ashington, was fined £500 and must pay £15,775.16 compensation, £50 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting fraud, dishonestly failing to disclose to the DWP that she was receiving a pension payment, intending to gain Employment Support Allowance in Pulborough between February 7, 2014, and October 26, 2017.