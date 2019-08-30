HM Courts Service: Results list for August 23 to 29, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 23 to 29, 2019.

Nicola Bin, 41, of Eton Road, Worthing, was fined £249 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Newland Street, Worthing, on August 7, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Court news

Ronnie Davies, 49, of Helyers Green, Wick, was jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £30 compensation after admitting stealing two bottles of vodka worth £30 from Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton, on August 9, 2019. He admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, which was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences, receiving, three concurrent 16-week prison sentences for stealing meat worth £24 from Iceland, Littlehampton, on June 7, 2019; stealing meat worth £18 from Iceland, Littlehampton, on June 7, 2019; and stealing meat worth £45 from Iceland, Littlehampton, on May 18, 2019.

Richard Johnson, 55, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on February 17, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (2.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on February 17, 2019, no separate penalty.

Easton Weeks, 21, of Poulters Lane, Worthing, was fined £200 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting having a knife and intending it be used to damage property in Worthing on August 7, 2019.

Frazier Furlong, 22, of Marshall Avenue, Findon Valley, was fined £233 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing five small bags of cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on August 12, 2019.

Stephanie Learney, 29, of Meadowside, Storrington, was fined £323 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Cowfold Road, Horsham, on July 27, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Marcin Ficek, 41, of Church Walk, East Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting using a false Polish driving licence.

Judith Stillwell, 65, of Hillcrest Drive, Ashington, was fined £500 and must pay £15,775.16 compensation, £50 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting fraud, dishonestly failing to disclose to the DWP that she was receiving a pension payment, intending to gain Employment Support Allowance in Pulborough between February 7, 2014, and October 26, 2017.

Alastair Davies, 50, of Gatton Park Road, Redhill, was fined £315 and must pay £31 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting breaching a restraining order by shouting threats in the street in Worthing on May 31, 2019. A further restraining order was made.