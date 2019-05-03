HM Courts Service: Results list for April 26 to May 1, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 26 to May 1, 2019.

Alaa Gadelbrab, 44, of Coniston Way, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (105mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in the Hilton Avisford Park Arundel car park on January 21, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £350 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Court news

Peter Berry, 30, of Little Common Cottages, Tillington, must pay £300 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting causing £3,049 damage to doors at The Oaklands Centre, Chichester, on January 29, 2019.

Immanka Cox, 35, of Perring Avenue, Farnborough, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A272 Petworth on April 12, 2019. He was fined £115 after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty and fined £115 after admitting driving without insurance, both in Petworth on April 12, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Bratu, 24, of Oving Road, Chichester, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for appointments on March 15 and 22, 2019, and April 25, 2019. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for assault by beating in Chichester on August 2, 2018.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for February 28 to March 8, 2019

Leah Farmiloe, 42, of Elizabeth Road, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison.

Lauren Shepherd, 31, of Bastion House, East Walls, Chichester, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on February 19, 2019, and March 14, 2019. The order was varied to include three additional Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for November 16 to 22, 2018

Harry Coughtrey, 21, of Garland Close, Petworth, was fined £153 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in East Street, Rogate, on January 30, 2019.