Nazmul Miah, 40, of St James Square, Chichester, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on March 10 and 17, 2021. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement for possessing 5.47g of diamorphine, a class A drug, in Chichester on February 13, 2020.

Victoria Parkinson, 39, of King Street, Arundel, was fined £307 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ford Road, Arundel, on October 31, 2020. She was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Adrian Kosakowski, 38, of Beatty Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £369 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on December 15, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Matthew Hardy, 42, of Ivydale Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £56 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on January 3, 2019. He also admitted possessing 62 tablets of etizolam, a class C drug, in Bognor Regis on January 3, 2019, no separate penalty.

Elliott Platt, 26, of Blacksmith Way, Felpham, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting possessing 0.25g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Bognor Regis on January 3, 2019. He also admitted possessing seven tablets of etizolam, a class C drug, in Bognor Regis on January 3, 2019, no separate penalty.

Jordan Yeates, 20, of Shripney Lane, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to stop after an accident in which injury was caused to another person in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on November 12, 2020. He was fined £83 and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on November 12, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Andrew Catling, 24, of Canadian Crescent, Selsey, was fined £230 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (less than 10ug/l cannabis) on the B2145 Sidlesham on October 15, 2020. He was fined £153 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 70g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Sidlesham on October 15, 2020.

Holly Farr, 19, of Park Cottages, School Lane, Fittleworth, was fined £46 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lower Street, Pulborough, on April 13, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Sotirios Kampouris, 24, of The Ridgeway, Chichester, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of driving without insurance in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on March 28, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Andrew Watts, 44, of Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drink-driving (149mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, on January 29, 2021. He must pay £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving after his licence had expired, no separate penalties.

Sam Billing, 29, of Taylors Close, Yapton, was fined £650 and must pay £65 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on April 15, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Jonathan Clarkson, 30, of Coopers Farm Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Silverston Avenue, Aldwick, on April 16, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Leonid Ivasiuc, 37, of Alexandra Terrace, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £350 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on January 10, 2021. He was fined £116 after admitting driving without the correct licence in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on January 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without insurance in Warren Road, Worthing, on April 18, 2021, no separate penalty.

Lucie Ellis, 39, of Charlotte House, Macklin Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £76 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing amphetamine, a class B drug, in High Street, Bognor Regis, on April 20, 2021.

Luke Whiting, 27, of Ivy Lane, Westergate, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Brooks Lane West, Bognor Regis, on October 24, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted drug-driving (392ugl benzoylecgonine) in Brooks Lane West, Bognor Regis, on October 24, 2020, no separate penalty.

Magdalena Holubowska, 43, of Hawkins Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £17,500 and must pay £190 victim surcharge, £1,050 costs, after admitting having control of or managing a house in West Street, Bognor Regis, which was not licensed as required under the Housing Act.

Joanne Mollinux, 49, of Lennox Road, Chichester, was given a community order with two-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Cattle Market, Market Road, Chichester, two in the toilets and one en route to Worthing Custody Centre, on April 25, 2021; and resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in the Cattle Market toilets on April 25, 2021. She must pay a total of £200 compensation. She also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was amended by extending it for one month to 13 months.

Luke Bentley, 33, of Parsonage Estate, Rogate, was given a community order and must carry out 70 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (92ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A272 Stedham on November 3, 2020. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Nicolae Nistoroiv, 33, of Tern Crescent, Chichester, was fined £325 and must pay £65 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting fraudulently using a registration mark in Chichester on April 25, 2021. He was fined £325 and disqualified from driving for six months after admitting driving without insurance in Hangar Drive, Tangmere, on April 25, 2021. He also admitted driving a vehicle without a valid test certificate and fraudulently altering a registration mark, no separate penalties.

Sian Scott, 58, of Mount Pleasant, Arundel, was fined £715 and must pay £72 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide specimen of breath for analysis when required at Arundel Railway Station on April 30, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Miroslaw Bachta, 31, of Council Cottages, The Splash, Burpham, was fined £200 after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in The Street, Arundel, on February 6, 2021. He was fined £800 and must pay £100 compensation, £100 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Arundel on February 6, 2021.

Michael Blackall, 38, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting breaching a restraining order by entering Arundel Road, Angmering, on April 9, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Linton Woolley, 33, of Cambria Close, Bosham, was jailed for six weeks after admitting stealing meat, alcohol and coffee worth £161.77 from Waitrose, Rustington, on January 8, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently and must pay £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a £1 milkshake from The Co-op, Angmering, on April 4, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently after admitting stealing three beef steaks worth £17.25 from The Co-op, Rustington, on April 4, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently after admitting assault in Rustington on April 4, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently after admitting stealing sweets and cereal worth £11.98 from Jericho’s sweet store, Rustington, on April 29, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently after admitting stealing alcohol worth £176 from Asda, Ferring, on March 16, 2021. He was jailed for six weeks to run concurrently after admitting stealing food worth £4.25 from Greggs, Rustington, on April 11, 2021.

Victor Cazacu, 30, of Chichester Road, Selsey, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Lennox Street, Bognor Regis, on September 14, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Pace Davies-Hickey, 27, of Cowslip Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on November 25, 2020. She was disqualified from driving for six months.

Brett Fielder, 36, of Whitechimney Row, Emsworth, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance on the Esso forecourt, Bognor Regis, on October 31, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Piers Ottey, 65, of Ford Lane, Ford, was fined £138 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red traffic light in Lewes Road, Brighton, on October 25, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Benjamin Biddulph-Sullivan, 20, of North Bersted Street, Bersted, was fined £323 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in North Bersted Street, Bersted, on May 3, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Carl Neale, 48, of Granada Way, Golf Links Lane, Selsey, was fined £120 and must pay £85 compensation, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress at Premier Inn, Chichester, on May 2, 2021.

William Clarke, 27, of Stempswood Way, Barnham, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Barnham Road, Barnham, on November 8, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted drug-driving (213ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Barnham Road, Barnham, on November 8, 2020, no separate penalty.

Richard Johnson, 52, of Chichester Road, West Wittering, was fined £769 and must pay £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A259 Fishbourne on November 27, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for six months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

David Cannon, 32, of York Road, Chichester, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 6g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Chichester on April 1, 2021. He was fined £80 after admitting possessing 2g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Chichester on April 1, 2021.

Adam Rumball, 47, of Belmont Lodge, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £50 and must pay £97.50 compensation, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing Valentino Uomo aftershave worth £97.50 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on February 17, 2021.