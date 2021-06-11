Lisa Everitt, 38, of Linden Park, Littlehampton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £80 after admitting driving in Pethick Road, Wick, on April 3, 2021, after revocation of driving licence on account of disability. She must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for four years. She also admitted driving without insurance in Pethick Road, Wick, on April 3, 2021; and failing to provide a specimen of breath of analysis when required in Worthing on April 3, 2021, no separate penalties.

Laura Brand, 36, of Dawtrey Road, Petworth, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on September 14, 2020; and having an offensive weapon, a claw hammer, in Worthing on September 14, 2020. She was fined £80 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on September 14, 2020. She was given a restraining order and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs. She also admitted damaging a front door and solar panel in Worthing on September 14, 2020, no separate penalty.

Emma Mastromarino, 35, of Samphire Drive, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £300 compensation after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Worthing on January 12, 2020; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on January 12, 2020.

Brooke Ashton, 45, of Palmer Road, Angmering, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while unfit through drugs on the A27 Arundel on November 15, 2020; and driving while unfit through drink on the A27 Arundel on November 15, 2020. She must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Kacey Hughes, 27, of Manor Road, Rustington, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing perfume worth between £600 and £700 from Boots, Chichester, on March 11, 2021.

Jonathan Hockley, 20, of Dominion Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Mansfield Road, Worthing, on May 14, 2021. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Victoria Eaton, 45, of Peak Lane, Kingston Gorse, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of harassment without violence between July 14, 2020, and April 1, 2021. She was also given a restraining order and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Reiss Jones, 19, of Winterslow Drive, Havant, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on May 14, 2021.

Alan Aziz, 39, of Chesterfield Road, Worthing, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for post sentence interview on March 13, 2020. He was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a £120 fine for fraud, dishonestly making a false representation by using another person’s bank details to top up credit on his phone in Yapton between February 24, 2017, and May 18, 2017; fined £120 for fraud, dishonestly making a false representation by using a BT landline to make calls to premium rate numbers, intending to cause loss between October 1, 2017, and November 19, 2017; and fined £50 for failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 5, 2017.

Samuel Baxter, 23, of Grove Road, Worthing, was fined £300 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £34 costs, after admitting drug-driving (4.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A24 Worthing on November 20, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Harry James, 24, c/o Chesswood Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (3.2ug/l Delta-9-TCH) in Pembury Close, Worthing, on November 8, 2020; and driving while disqualified in Mersham Gardens, Worthing, on January 6, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate, in Pembury Close, Worthing, on November 8, 2020; driving without insurance in Mersham Gardens, Worthing, on January 6, 2021; and possessing 0.7g of cannabis, a class B, drug, in Worthing on January 6, 2021, no separate penalties.

Ben Sargent, 35, of Ivydore Avenue, Worthing, was fined £275 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (402ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Ivydore Avenue, Worthing, on November 13, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.