Haywards Heath stabbing: Two charged with murder

Two men have charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Haywards Heath.

Jimmy Fitzgerald died in an ambulance on his way to hospital after he was stabbed in Barn Cottage Lane on Friday (December 24).

Police said Craig Ghochani, 28, unemployed of Barn Cottage Lane, and James Creaghan, 28, of Gowers Close, Ardingly, were charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

They are both due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court later this morning (December 24), officers added.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it or who has any information to assist our enquiry to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Trevally.”

Jimmy’s family have since paid tribute to the 27-year-old and praised the emergency services for their work at the scene.

