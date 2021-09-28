Haywards Heath man in possession of explosives convicted of terrorism offences

Scott Porter of St Joseph’s Way, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court today (Tuesday, September 28), following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) and Sussex Police.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said the 43-year-old admitted to making or possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances under Section 4 of the Explosives Substances Act 1883 and possessing terrorist related material under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Two searches were carried out at properties in Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill in August last year in connection with this investigation, police said.

They added that Porter will be sentenced at the Central Criminal Court on October 29.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of CTPSE, said: “During this investigation it was clear the information found in the possession of Porter would have been useful to someone who wanted to cause harm to our communities.

“Although Porter didn’t have a specific ideology, the information he wrote, researched and designed could have been useful to a terrorist with plans to carry out an attack.

“His actions were reckless and the weight of evidence against him left Porter with no choice but to plead guilty to these serious offences.”

Detective Superintendent Justina Beeken of Sussex Police said: “We worked closely with Counter Terrorism Policing South East to support their investigation and we are confident there was no specific risk to the local community.”

A CTPSE spokesperson said: “It is important that everyone is aware there is lots of help and support available if the behaviour of someone you are close to has changed and you are worried they may have become radicalised in their views.

“Every year thousands of reports from the public help police tackle the terrorist threat – we need the public’s help and always encourage people to report anything suspicious.”

CTPSE urged people who ‘see or hear something that doesn’t seem right’ to trust their instincts and ‘ACT early’.

“Reporting won’t ruin lives, but it could save them,” they said. “Action Counters Terrorism.”