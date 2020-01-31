Haywards Heath man arrested after class A drugs found in Worthing car

A man from Haywards Heath has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after officers stopped a car in Worthing.

Police spotted a car of interest in Gratwicke Road, Worthing, at 6.55pm on Wednesday (29 January), a spokesman said.

Crime news

A stop and search of the vehicle was conducted and a quantity of class A drugs and cash were discovered and subsequently seized, police said.

Officers detained a 39-year-old man from Haywards Heath on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession or control of an article for use in fraud, confirmed police.

He has been handed over to Home Office, the spokesman said.

