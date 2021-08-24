On Friday, July 24, a teenage boy was attacked by a group of young people, who stole his bike and left him with a broken jaw, cuts to his arms and head injuries, police said.

A spokesperson for BTP said: “Officers believe the young men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

“If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 375 of 28/07/21.

British Transport Police are trying to trace four people after a teenager was assaulted at Goring-by-Sea railway station last month