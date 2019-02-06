Glass attack by Bognor Regis woman leads to suspended prison sentence

Chloe Barry, 19, of Gordon Avenue West, Bognor Regis, will have to do 40 hours’ Community Payback after attacking another woman with glass.

She admitted assault causing actual bodily harm in Bognor Regis on February 23, 2018.

The case was heard at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Barry was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work.

The court heard glass was used up against the victim’s face, leaving scars, and Barry must pay her £250 compensation.

