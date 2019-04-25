Girl, 15, caught with knife in Burgess Hill appears in court

A 15-year-old girl charged with possessing a lock knife and assaulting an emergency worker in Burgess Hill has appeared in court.

Mid Sussex Police said on Monday, April 1, that a 15-year-old girl had been charged with possessing a lock knife and assaulting an emergency worker, after officers responded to a report of anti-social behaviour.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Worthing Youth Court on Thursday, April 18, police confirmed.

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said she was given an eight month referral order and received a deprivation order for the lock knife.

At the time of the incident, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne reassured the community that Sussex Police was ‘determined to take knives off our streets’.

