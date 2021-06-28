Girl, 14, seriously injured in three vehicle crash on A272
A teenage girl has been seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash on the A272.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Cowfold.
A spokesman said: “About 5.25pm on Saturday 26 June, a red Hyundai travelling eastbound on the A272, collided with a red Jaguar and a grey BMW travelling westbound.
“The passenger from the Hyundai - a 14-year-old girl from Hurstpierpoint - was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
The driver of the Hyundai - a 21-year-old man from Hurstpierpoint - was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has subsequently been released under investigation, pending further enquiries, he added.
The spokesman said: “The road was temporarily closed whilst investigative work took place but has since reopened.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured it on dash cam, is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 1138 of 26/06.”