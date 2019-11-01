Fresh Horsham town centre dispersal order is issued by police

Another dispersal order has been issued for Horsham town centre in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The order will be in place until 11am tomorrow (Saturday November 2), Horsham Police said on Facebook.

In a statement, a spokesman added: “Following the dispersal order that was put in place for Horsham town centre last week, we arrested and charged three people.

“Maryann Reid, 31, from Horsham and Richard Grundy, 58, from Slinfold were both charged with failing to comply with an anti-social behaviour order and will appear at court on November 8.

“A 17-year-old boy from Chichester was charged with the same offence and will appear at a youth court on November 14.”

Police urged residents to report anti-social behaviour on 101 or online.

