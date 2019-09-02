‘Foul and hateful’ message daubed on wall is slammed by councillor

There must be ‘zero-tolerance’ of anti-semitism in the Mid Sussex community, a councillor has said.

Obscene graffiti, daubed on a bus shelter wall in Handcross, prompted councillor Norman Webster, Mid Sussex District Council cabinet member for community to condemn the vandalism.

An abusive phrase, which has been pixelated to avoid offence, was daubed on the wall of the bus shelter. Picture courtesy of Jonathan Swain

He said: “I struggle to comprehend what goes through the mind of someone who would write such a foul and hateful message.

“There must be zero-tolerance of Anti-Semitism in our community and if anyone knows anything about this unsavoury incident then I urge them to report the matter to Sussex Police or one of our Anti-Social behaviour officers.”

Residents can report cases of graffiti or any other instances of anti-social behaviour to Sussex Police and Mid Sussex District Council by calling 01444 477489 or emailing antisocialbehaviour@midsussex.gov.uk, a district council spokesman added.

The message has since been painted over by Slaugham Parish Council contractors.

