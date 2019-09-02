‘Foul and hateful’ message daubed on wall is slammed by councillor

There must be ‘zero-tolerance’ of anti-semitism in the Mid Sussex community, a councillor has said.
Obscene graffiti, daubed on a bus shelter wall in Handcross, prompted councillor Norman Webster, Mid Sussex District Council cabinet member for community to condemn the vandalism.
He said: “I struggle to comprehend what goes through the mind of someone who would write such a foul and hateful message.
“There must be zero-tolerance of Anti-Semitism in our community and if anyone knows anything about this unsavoury incident then I urge them to report the matter to Sussex Police or one of our Anti-Social behaviour officers.”
Residents can report cases of graffiti or any other instances of anti-social behaviour to Sussex Police and Mid Sussex District Council by calling 01444 477489 or emailing antisocialbehaviour@midsussex.gov.uk, a district council spokesman added.
The message has since been painted over by Slaugham Parish Council contractors.
