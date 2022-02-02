The ex-headmaster of a long-closed West Sussex school has been sentenced to a total of 11 years imprisonment for a series of sex offences against boy pupils there and in Berkshire, Sussex Police have said SUS-220202-134923001

Police said that Frank Skipwith, 81, now of Eynsham, Oxfordshire, was convicted on December 15, 2021, at Hove Crown Court, after an eight day re-trial, of indecent assault against boys at Fernden Preparatory School in Fernhurst near Midhurst.

He was also convicted of indecent assaults on a boy in Reading, the police statement said.

He was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Monday, January 31.

Frank Skipwith at Hove Crown Court SUS-220202-145143001

Police said that Skipwith had first been convicted on March 13, 2020, at Lewes Crown Court after a seven-week trial, of indecent assaults against boys at Fernden.

It said the jury in that trial failed to agree on verdicts in relation to charges involving the other boys at Fernden, of which he has now been convicted after the re-trial, as well as being convicted of the further charges of offences in Reading.

He will be a registered sex offender for life.

The prosecutions, authorised by the CPS, followed an investigation by detectives from the Sussex Police complex abuse unit.

Detective Constable Chris Smith said: “As headmaster, Skipwith was responsible for the welfare of the children at Fernden. He appeared to be a devoted family man, kindly and charming, and lived in a flat next to the dormitories.

“However from the evidence we gathered from his victims, it was clear that he abused his position of trust and authority for his own sexual gratification.

“He would enter dormitories at night and assault boys in their beds, under guise of comforting them. In some cases he had disciplined and even beaten boys first, often for dubious reasons, then adopting a sudden forgiving approach which they naturally welcomed.

“But his victims kept these distressing secrets largely to themselves, though occasionally confiding in family members, until two of them came forward and contacted us quite independently during 2017. Our enquiries then traced the others.

His equally distressing offences against the boy (in Reading) were only reported in 2020, when the victim saw media reporting of the first trial.

“All the victims supported our investigation throughout and attended court to give their evidence, which was rigorously tested by cross-examination on behalf of Skipwith.

“We will always take seriously and follow up such reports, no matter how long ago the events are said to have occurred, to seek justice for victims wherever possible.”