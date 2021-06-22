Five men arrested in Horsham after man attacked

Officers were called to Lintot Square on Monday (June 21) following reports of an altercation around 4pm, said police. It was reported a man was assaulted by a group of people who had mistakenly got into his car thinking it was a taxi.

A spokeswoman added: “The group left the area in two separate vehicles. Police carried out a number of fast-time enquiries and swiftly arrested five men on suspicion of affray in the Causeway, in Horsham.

“The men – aged between 24 and 32 and all from areas outside of Sussex – remain in custody at this time.

“Police continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in Southwater to identify and deter any criminal and anti-social behaviour.”

Members of the public are urged to continue reporting information to police, so officers can respond effectively, she added.