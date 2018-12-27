Fifth man charged over ATM thefts

A fifth man has been charged in connection with an investigation into ATM thefts across the South, including two raids in the Horsham district.

Police said six men were initially arrested as officers from Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire investigated burglaries and cash machine thefts from across the three counties.

The Horsham district was targeted by two ram raids in just over a month with ATMs stolen from High Street in Billingshurst and Co-op in Rudgwick in the Autumn.

Earlier this month four men were charged in connection with the investigation into these thefts and other burglaries, police said. For more see our previous story: Six arrests as police investigate ATM thefts and burglaries

A fifth man has since been charged and has appeared in court.

Police said Jason Mobey, 40, of Macdonald Road, Farnham, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary (non-dwelling), conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, conspiracy to commit burglary (dwelling) and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was remanded in custody until January 18 when he will appear at Guildford Crown Court.

Police said the offending period extended from May 2018 to December 2018 and covers 11 offences in three counties.

The offences include:

1. 09/07/18 1.20am - Tesco Express, Ridgway Rd, Farnham

2. 14/08/18 2am - CO-OP, Wych Hill, Woking

3. 17/08/18 3am - Halifax, West Street, Farnham

4. 09/09/18 2.45am - CO-OP, Rudgwick, Sussex

5. 19/09/18 4.25am - Nutbourne Service Station, Nutbourne, Chichester

6. 21/09/18 3am - Sleaford Service Station, Bordon, Hampshire

7. 03/10/18 1.30am - Co-op, Hambledon Rd, Denmead, Hampshire

8. 12/10/18 4.20am - Sainsbury’s Local, High Street, Billingshurst, Sussex

9. 04/11/18 4.43am - Lloyds Bank, Ockham Rd South, East Horsley

10. 05/11/18 4.30am - Tesco Express, Vale Way, Kingsworthy, Winchester

11. 17/11/18 4.03am - HSBC Bank, 74 High Street, Alton

Anyone with any information which could assist investigations is asked to contact police on 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.