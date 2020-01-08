Fatal Felpham crash - Arrested man is released under investigation

A man who was arrested following a fatal collision in Felpham on Friday (January 3) has been released under investigation, Sussex Police has confirmed.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care, after a cyclist, an 81-year-old woman, died at the scene of a crash on Felpham Way at 10.08am. Read more here

The arrested man remained in custody on Friday but has since been released under investigation, police confirmed today (Wednesday, January 8).

Police closed the road for most of the day after the fatal crash

The collision, which police said involved a cyclist and a heavy goods vehicle, resulted in the road being closed for most of the day.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has dash-cam footage is asked to report to police online or call 101, quoting Operation Kirkham.

It was the first of two collisions in the area that day, with two people left injured after a crash involving at least two cars on Upper Bognor Road at 2.23pm. Read more here