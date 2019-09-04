Expensive watch and gold pendant stolen in daytime Cowfold burglary

Police are appealing for information after an expensive watch and a gold pendant were stolen from Cowfold.

An Omega lady’s wristwatch and a distinctive gold cartouche were stolen in a burglary in the village, Sussex Police said.

The distinctive gold pendant, stolen in Cowfold. Photo contributed by Sussex Police

The house, in Thornden, was targeted between 11.30am and 6pm on Friday, July 26.

A police spokesman added: “The wristwatch has the serial number Metal Ref AR50 761 089 Mov.No.1458 DL7950899 and police are particularly appealing to jewellers and other dealers to be aware of the item.”

The gold cartouche pendant has Egyptian hieroglyphic symbols.

The spokesman said: “Anybody with information or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, close to the junction of the A272 and A281, at the time, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1330 of 26/07.”

