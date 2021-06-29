Expensive horse saddles stolen from Hickstead showground
Expensive horse saddles have been stolen from Hickstead showground, Mid Sussex Police have said.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:48 am
Inspector Darren Taylor said police are investigating the theft, which took place overnight on Saturday/Sunday (June 26-27).
“Even though they were locked away the thieves managed to still steal them,” he said.
“If you get offered them or know where they may be, please give us a call CAD 0296.”
People can call 101 or contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk.