Ex-serviceman’s medals stolen from doorstep in East Grinstead

Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the man sent his medals away to have them mounted.

These were delivered back to him via courier at 12.20pm on Tuesday, said Inspector Taylor, but the parcel was stolen from his doorstep in Lingfield Road.

Inspector Taylor told this newspaper that the ex-serviceman for the Royal Engineers is ‘gutted’ and wants the medals back.

Two NATO Kosovo medals. Picture: Sussex Police

He said: “Speaking to the gentleman, these medals mean everything to him.

“They are not worth a lot but sentimentally they are priceless.”

“If anybody’s got half a heart and knows who stole them and we can get them returned to him it will be amazing,” he added.

The medals would now be mounted together with a black felt backing and a large attachment pin on the back.

A NATO Bosnia (former Yugoslavia) medal. Picture: Sussex Police

People can call 101 or contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk, using reference CAD 1450.