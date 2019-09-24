Emsworth MoD officer convicted of handling stolen rifle

An MoD police officer from Emsworth has been convicted of handling stolen goods.

Roger Smith, 61, of Bullfinch Road, Emsworth, was convicted in relation to handling a stolen rifle.

At Winchester Crown Court on Friday, he was given a 12-month community order, including 200 hours of unpaid work.

He had been on trial alongside former army Captain Peter Laidler, 72, of Anson Close, Marcham, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, who was convicted at Winchester Crown Court of four counts of theft.

Laidler has yet to be sentenced.