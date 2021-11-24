Officers were called over the theft of a woman’s purse in Morrison’s car park in Hawthorn Road, between 1.20pm and 1.50pm on September 25, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

Police said the woman, in her 80s, had paid for her shopping and returned to her vehicle. As she was returning her shopping trolley, police said the woman was distracted by a man in the car park while a second man went into her car and stole her green leather purse which contained cash and photographs.

Officers have obtained images of the men they wish to speak to in connection with the theft.

Police investigating a distraction theft on a vulnerable pensioner have released images of two men they wish to speak to. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesperson for the police said: “One is described as a thin white man aged in his 40s or 50s, with brown hair and glasses.

“He wore a black gilet style puffer jacket over a light coloured shirt, dark blue jeans and dark blue trainers.

“The second is described as a well-built white man aged in his 40s or 50s with short dark hair.

“He wore a light coloured shirt, a dark or black jacket, and light coloured jeans.”