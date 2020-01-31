Elderly couple hurt in ‘serious incident’ in Crawley

Detectives are investigating a ‘serious incident’ after an elderly couple were attacked in their Crawley home yesterday.

Sussex Police say the assault happened at a property in Fulham Close, Broadfield.

A spokesman said: “Both victims are in a stable condition.”

Police are appealing for any information or witnesses who saw anything suspicious in the Fulham Close area on or around 10pm yesterday (Thursday January 30).

Police say they are particularly keen to identify a male described as black, wearing black trousers and a jacket, with a white and black face covering.

The spokesman added: “Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has any information they believe could assist with enquiries is urged to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1382 of 30/01.”