East Grinstead phone theft: do you recognise these men?

Police are seeking the identities of these three men wanted in connection to a phone theft in East Grinstead.

Sussex Police said a man entered a phone shop in London Road, East Grinstead, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 5, last year, just as the store was closing and attempted to take a phone that was on display.

Police are seeking the identities of these three men wanted in connection with the phone theft in East Grinstead. Picture: Sussex Police

He was joined by a second man, police said, and the pair damaged the display table before taking an iPhone XR, worth almost £650.

The third man in the pictures stood in the doorway of the store, said police, and officers believe there was a fourth suspect outside the shop.

If anyone recognises either of these men or believe they can assist with the police investigation, please report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting 1157 of 07/01.

