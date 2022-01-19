Dying rat found dumped in children’s play park
A dying rat was found in a shoe box dumped in a children’s play park.
RSPCA officials were alerted when a member of the public discovered the rat in the park in Langley Green, Crawley, on January 9.
They say the rat - thought to have been a pet - might have died because of low temperatures that day.
The animal was found in a men’s size 11 Sketchers shoe box abandoned in the park off Rushetts Road in Langley Green.
RSPCA inspector Kathryn Barnes said: “We don’t believe this was a wild rat but an owned animal that appears to have been dumped.
“Sadly, we’re expecting to see more animals being abandoned over the coming months as those who took on animals during lockdown are faced with financial and working pressures.
“Leaving an animal to suffer in this way is not the answer. There is help available, if you are worried you cannot cope with your pet please speak to your vet, family and friends or a charity like the RSPCA.”
A spokesperson for the RSPCA, which has its headquarters in Horsham, added: “Rats are intelligent and highly social animals, more information about caring for them can be found on the RSPCA’s website.
“Anyone with information about who may have dumped this rat should contact the RSPCA’s inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”