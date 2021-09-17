Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the call came through at about 3am.

“When we politely refused this particular request, the male informed us our service was ‘disgusting’,” he said.

“You can’t please them all,” he added.

Mid Sussex Police said a ‘somewhat drunk’ McDonalds customer in Burgess Hill called 999 to ask for a lift home.

Mid Sussex Police have received a variety of non-emergency phone calls to 999 recently and have repeatedly urged residents to think before dialing this number.

In August one Burgess Hill resident rang emergency services to tell police that their neighbour was erecting a flag pole, while another Mid Sussex resident rang to report someone calling them a ‘dosser’, said Inspector Taylor.