Drugs seized in Haywards Heath as police patrol recreation ground

Police were out patrolling Haywards Heath last night and seized illegal drugs.

Mid Sussex Police said on Twitter that officers were patrolling Tim Farmer Recreation Ground in Bolnore Village.

A spokesman said: “Patrolling in Bolnore Village speaking to a group of underage youths, we spotted this hiding in the bushes. Apparently it wasn’t theirs, no matter we took it anyway.

“This follows an earlier stop search where drug paraphernalia was found and seized in the same area.”

People who have witnessed or been the victim of crime can report it to Sussex Police online.

Visit www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

Picture: Mid Sussex Police

