Drug arrests after welfare check at property in Bracklesham Bay

Two men have been released under investigation after a welfare check became a drugs bust at a property in Bracklesham Bay.

Sussex Police said officers attended a property in Bracklesham Lane at around 2.40pm on Friday (September 6) for a 'welfare check'.

Police

A spokesman said: "A 55-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and an 18-year-old man from Brent in London, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession of a class B drug and the acquire or use or possession of criminal property.

"Both have been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing."

