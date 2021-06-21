Driver stopped by police in Chichester after children seen without seat belts

According to Sussex Roads Police, officers stopped a vehicle in Chichester this evening (Monday, June 21).

"Two children in the rear aged three and six were not wearing seat belts or in any form of child restraint," a spokesperson said on Twitter.

"The vehicle also had an under inflated tyre. Driver reported and report submitted to social services."

By law, you must wear a seat belt in cars and goods vehicles where one is fitted.

According to gov.uk, You can be fined up to £500 if a child under 14 isn’t in the correct car seat or wearing a seat belt while you’re driving.