Driver stopped by police in Chichester after children seen without seat belts
A driver has been reported to social services after two children were seen not wearing seat belts.
According to Sussex Roads Police, officers stopped a vehicle in Chichester this evening (Monday, June 21).
"Two children in the rear aged three and six were not wearing seat belts or in any form of child restraint," a spokesperson said on Twitter.
"The vehicle also had an under inflated tyre. Driver reported and report submitted to social services."
By law, you must wear a seat belt in cars and goods vehicles where one is fitted.
According to gov.uk, You can be fined up to £500 if a child under 14 isn’t in the correct car seat or wearing a seat belt while you’re driving.
The law states that you must make sure that any children in the vehicle you’re driving are; in the correct car seat for their height or weight until they reach 135 centimetres tall or their 12th birthday and wearing a seat belt if they’re 12 or 13 years old, or younger and over 135cm tall.