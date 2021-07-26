Driver released under investigation after police pursuit through Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham

Officers were first alerted to a vehicle being driven erratically at 9.51pm last Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: “A member of the public saw the Ford Transit swerving into a kerb and into hedges approaching Eastergate, near Arundel.

“The suspect was followed by the member of the public driving on the A29 and then onto the A27 towards Worthing.”

The driver has been released under investigation, Sussex Police said

Officers from Sussex Roads Policing Unit (RPU) picked up the suspect vehicle at High Salvington and signalled for the driver to stop, but he failed to do so, the spokesman said.

A pursuit through Worthing town centre followed and the suspect travelled on the A24, then the A259 towards Lancing and Shoreham.

RPU officers were joined by police from the Tactical Firearms Unit.

The suspect’s vehicle was brought to a stop in a tactical manoeuvre while approaching the Norfolk Bridge, Shoreham, at 10.22pm.

The spokesman added: “Police arrested a 28-year-old man, of Waterlooville, Hampshire, on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a class A drug (cocaine), drink-driving, drug-driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance.