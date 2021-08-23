Driver arrested after van crashes into telegraph pole in Burgess Hill
A van crashed into a telegraph pole in Burgess Hill on Friday (August 20), Mid Sussex Police have said.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 10:22 am
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happened at 7.20pm in Isaacs Lane.
He said: “Reports from the public of a van crashing into a telegraph pole, ended up with the driver being arrested for drink driving by the team.”
People can contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk or by calling 101.