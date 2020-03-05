Dial 999 if you see this man with Crawley and Horsham links

Police are urging the public to dial 999 if they see this man with links to Horsham and Crawley.

Officers in Crawley are searching for George Vincent, 21, who is wanted for failing to appear at court to answer theft, damage and public order charges, according to Sussex Police.

Dial 999 if you see George Vincent. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police

A spokesman said: “Vincent is described as white, 6’ with an athletic build. He has medium length blond hair.

“He is known to frequent the Crawley area, particularly Maidenbower, but also has links to Horsham.

“He failed to appear at Crawley Magistrates Court on 2 August last year, charged with theft and threatening behaviour at a shop in Horsham the previous month, and with criminal damage to a van in Copthorne in March that year.”

Extensive police enquiries since then have so far failed to locate Vincent, he added.

The spokesman said: “If you have seen George Vincent or have any other information on his whereabouts please contact Sussex Police on 101 or online, quoting serial 1341 of 10/07/19.

“If you see him, please dial 999.”

