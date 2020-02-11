Cyclist hurt as driver flees Slinfold crash scene

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was hurt in a road crash in Slinfold in which a driver fled the scene.

Police say the 36-year-old cyclist was treated in hospital for his injuries after the crash in Stane Street at around 1.45pm on Saturday (February 8).

A spokesman said: “Officers arrived and found the car had failed to stop at the scene.”

He added: “Police traced the car through ANPR and the part number of a wing mirror cover left at the scene of the crash.

“At 5.35pm that same day, a 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

“He has been released under investigation.”

PC Ben Henwood of the West Sussex Roads Policing Unit added: “We want any witnesses to this collision to come forward and assist with our enquiries.

“If you have any dash-cam footage or any information regarding this incident please get in touch by reporting online or calling 101, quoting serial 686 of 08/02.”