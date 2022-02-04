County Lines investigation between London and Eastbourne

Chichester – Mill Road, West Ashling – Between Tuesday 25 January and Tuesday 1 February a garage was burgled. A trolley jack and power tools were stolen. Serial 1080 01/02.

B2141, West Dean – On the afternoon of Thursday 27 January a vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen. The vehicle was also criminally damaged. Serial 0819 27/01.

The Hornet, Chichester – On the afternoon of Thursday 27 January a mobility scooter was stolen from a charging bay. Serial 0871 27/01.

Orchard Avenue, Chichester – Overnight between Thursday 27 and Friday 28 January a vehicle was broken into. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0289 28/01.

Eastgate Square, Chichester – On the morning of Wednesday 2 February a residence was burgled. A wallet and other items were stolen from the address. Serial 0500 02/02.

Itchenor Green, Itchenor – Between Sunday 30 and Monday 31 January a garage was burgled, and numerous tools were stolen. Serial 0872 31/01.

Itchenor Road, Itchenor – Between Sunday 30 and Monday 31 January a shed was burgled, and numerous tools were stolen. Serial 0633 02/02.

Glebefield Road, Itchenor – Between Tuesday 1 and Wednesday 2 February a shed was burgled. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0462 02/02.

Littlecote, Petworth – On the morning of Thursday 27 January a gas meter was criminally damaged. Serial 0237 29/01.

Warren Side, South Harting – On the afternoon of Thursday 27 January a vehicle was broken into and three bags of shopping were stolen. Serial 0838 27/01.

Harting Down Car Park, South Harting – On the afternoon of Thursday 27 January a vehicle was broken into and numerous valuable items were stolen. Serial 1277 28/01.

Cowdray Park, Midhurst – Overnight between Friday 28 and Saturday 29 January a black Mini One was stolen. Serial 0746 29/01.

Bepton Road, Midhurst – In the early hours of Sunday 30 January a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0598 30/01.

Petworth – Overnight between Sunday 30 and Monday 31 January, several properties on farmland were burgled. Serial 0375 31/01.

North Street, Midhurst – Between Sunday 30 January and Tuesday 1 February a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0267 01/02.