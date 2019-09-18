Crawley stabbing: police release CCTV images of two men they would like to talk to

Police investigating the stabbing of a man in Crawley have released new images of two men they would like to talk to in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to Broadfield shopping precinct at 11.40am on Sunday, September 1, where a 30-year-old man from London man had been stabbed and was in a critical condition.

Picture: Sussex Police

He was taken to St George’s Hospital in Tooting where he remained for several days for treatment, said police, but has now been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Detective Constable Adam Tidy said: “This was a very serious assault, the suspects armed with weapons in the middle of the day in a busy shopping area, with lots of people, including children around.

“We are keen to speak with any witnesses and particularly anyone who might recognise the men in these photos, which were captured around the time and close to the location of the stabbing.

“If you have any information at all, please contact us online or call 101 quoting Operation Barnstaple.”

