Crawley stabbing: Man, 25, with 6 stab wounds in stable condition

A 25-year-old man found with stab wounds in Crawley is recovering in hospital, Sussex Police said.

The man, who was found just before 3.30pm on Friday, October 4, is in a stable condition, according to a spokesman.

Police

He added: “A member of the public called an ambulance after locating the victim and the victim is being treated for six stab wounds to his abdomen, arm and leg.”

The man was treated by police on the verge near the Cheals roundabout in Southgate before the ambulance arrived.

Detective Inspector Karrie Bohanna added: “Our investigation into this serious but isolated incident is progressing.

“Nobody has been arrested at this stage but we are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

“We believe the victim may have been attacked close to where he was found and we are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone able to help is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Edgbaston.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

