A woman who police wanted to talk to about alleged racial abuse of another dog walker in a Crawley park has come forward, say police.

Police had released an image of a woman who was walking her dog in a bid to identify her.

Crawley police speak to woman over alleged racial abuse and dog attack

The alleged victim was walking her dog in Tilgate Park just after 4pm on Wednesday, June 19, when another dog came up to her.

Police said its owner came up to the dog, “kicking it hard across the grass several times and causing it obvious distress. When the other dog owner remonstrated with her for this cruelty, the woman racially abused her.”

Sergeant Matt Chapman said: “A woman has come forward and made contact with us and we will be speaking to her about the alleged incident in due course.”

