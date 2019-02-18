Crawley Police appeal follows allegations of robbery and threats with a knife

Crawley Police are searching for a man following allegations of robbery, assault and threats with a knife

They are looking for 40-year-old Keiron Knott, who they want to interview about allegations that he carried out threats with a knife, and a robbery in which the victim was kicked to the ground, assaulted and had personal items stolen - both offences allegedly committed against a 37-year-old woman.

Knott is white, 5ft 7in, with brown hair, shaven, and blue eyes.

Sussex Police say if you see Knott, or know where he is, contact Sussex Police on 101 or 999, or online, quoting serial 646 of 16/01.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

