Kamil Wegner, 21, pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm following an incident in Horley in February 2019, Surrey Police said.

Wegner of Cherry Lane, Crawley, was sentenced to 29 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and was also ordered to complete 180 hours of community work, take part in 20 rehabilitation sessions and to pay £600 court costs, a spokesman added. He said: “Wegner was found guilty of stabbing the victim and leaving him with injuries to his chest and hand after a fight broke out in the Waitrose and Jack Fairman pub car park around 1.45am on Saturday, 23 February 2019.

“The fight broke out after an altercation between Wegner and the victim’s girlfriend, which led to a confrontation with the victim.”

Punches were exchanged between the two men, resulting in Wegner stabbing the victim with a small pocket knife, police said. Wegner fled the scene before being found by officers nearby with significant facial injuries. He was arrested before being taken to hospital for surgery for his injuries.

The spokesman added: “A second man, Wil O’Sullivan, of Langshott, Horley, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after admitting to disposing of the knife Wegner had used in the assault. He later showed police where he had dumped it.

“He was sentenced to 22 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 100 hours of community work and to pay £600 court costs.”

Temporary Detective Sergeant Nola Petherbridge said: “This was a really nasty assault which had escalated between an altercation between Wegner and the victim’s girlfriend. It was just fortunate that the victim was not left with more serious injuries.