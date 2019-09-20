Crawley man charged with sexually assaulting women near school and community centre

A man has been charged with three counts of sexually assaulting women by touching in Bewbush, Crawley.

Police officers responded to a report from a woman that she had been sexually assaulted by touching outside Bewbush Academy, said a police spokesman.

The spokesman said: “With support from the public, a man was arrested and charged and remanded in custody.”

Daniel Kolomycki, 29, of Morecombe Close, Crawley, is due to appear before Crawley magistrates today (Friday, September 20), said police.

A spokesman said Mr Kolomycki was charged with sexually assaulting two women by touching at a community centre and a third count of sexually assaulting by touching a woman outside Bewbush Academy.

