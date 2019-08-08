Crawley man caught with hundreds of indecent images of children

A Crawley man caught with 533 indecent images of children when police raided his home has walked out of court with a suspended sentence.

Robert England, 51, downloaded the vile pictures from the internet and also sought to share one of them, a court heard.

Lewes Crown Court

England, previously of Stephenson Way in Crawley and now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to various indecent images offences and appeared at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing today.

Prosecutor Rio Pahlavanpour said: “Officers were alerted to intelligence linking to an email address that had uploaded a Category C image.

“As a result of that matter being uploaded the IP address and the home IP address were located and a search warrant executed.

“As a result of that warrant a single mobile phone device was seized.”

England was bailed and a couple of days later police seized a second device.

Across the two devices police found 533 indecent images of children, including 144 Category A images – the most serious category.

The prosecution confirmed that the images were downloaded from the internet and the offences do not relate to local children.

England’s defence barrister Sophie Shotton said: “He is so sorry to everybody for what he has done.

“When asked to consider the impact on those who were abused for the images to be made Mr England said he can’t imagine that.

“He has taken some steps on his own to try and address his offending behaviour.”

Ms Shotton told the court that England had lost his accommodation as a result of the offences, and said he now lives in a tent near Gatwick.

Judge Anne Arnold gave England a 10 month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

He will have to attend rehabilitation days, complete a sex offenders’ programme and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The offences in full were: - making/possessing indecent photographs of children (two charges): 144 total Category A images

- making/possessing indecent photographs of children (two charges): 126 total Category B images

- making/possessing indecent photographs of children (two charges): 263 total Category C images

- possessing extreme pornographic images (two charges): eight total images

- possessing prohibited images of a child: 16 images

- distribute an indecent photograph of a child: one Category C image