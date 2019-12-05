Crawley drug dealer, 19, is jailed

A 19-year-old Crawley drug dealer has been handed a prison sentence.

Saud Ali, 19, of Fox Close, Crawley, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on 22 November after pleading guilty to drugs charges, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman added: “Police were on foot patrol in Warren Drive, Crawley, on Monday October 14 when they spotted Ali throw a package on top of a shed roof.”

Officers chased Ali and he was caught nearby, he said.

The spokesman added: “The package from the roof was retrieved and a total of 76 wraps of class A drugs, crack cocaine and heroin, were discovered.

“Ali of Fox Close, Crawley, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

“He was remanded in custody and pleaded guilty to both offences.”

Ali was given a four-year prison sentence in a young offenders institute, which includes the activation of a suspended sentence of a year, according to police.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Karen Young said: “We welcome the sentence the courts have given to Ali and hope this shows the severity of his actions.

“Issues with drugs can have a large effect on the immediate community and we are dedicated to tackling this behaviour.

“On the day Ali was arrested, we were out conducting foot patrols and the diligent officers spotted Ali acting suspiciously in the area.

“Our work around drugs will continue in the area to ensure those involved are disrupted and brought to justice.”

Two men, 35 and 22 and both of no fixed address, were also arrested on October 14.

They were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drug and the 22-year-old was also arrested for acquire, use or possession of criminal property, according to police.

Both men were later released under investigation, a spokesman added.

