Crawley Down murder investigation: Victim was ‘a rock to her family’

More tributes have been paid to two women who were killed in an attack outside a house in Crawley Down.

Sandy Seagrave, 76, of Kiln Road, Crawley Down, and teacher Amy Appleton, 32, were both found dead outside a property near Amy’s home in Hazel Way on Sunday December 22.

Amy Appleton SUS-191230-142316001

Amy’s family - in a statement released by police today - said: “We have lost a beautiful, caring daughter, sister and friend.

“Amy had an amazing personality. She was such a strong, positive person who always smiled.

“She was a rock for her family, a rock for her friends and most of all a rock for herself. Amy always thought of others before herself.”

“Amy led the life she was destined to fill, following her passions. Her school will be missing an incredible, dedicated teacher, she gave 110 per cent to her pupils.

Sandy Seagrave

“Her light will always shine in our lives but a hole has been left with broken hearts.

“The whole family would like to send heartfelt thanks for all kind messages and thoughtful tributes. Keep shining our girl, you will forever be in our hearts.”

Their words follow a separate, earlier tribute to Sandy Seagrave from her family who said: “She was one of a kind, an eccentric character who was stubbornly independent, feisty, brave and not afraid of anything.

“She was devoted to children and especially animals, including a wild fox who we are continuing to feed now that she has gone.”

A 37-year-old man, found seriously injured at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where, police say, he remains on life support and in a critical condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Friday, of the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said: “I extend my deepest sympathies to the victims’ families, who continue to be supported by specialist trained officers. I would ask that people respect their privacy at this distressing time.”

Police continue to investigate the incident and say if anyone has any information they can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Deanland.

Alternatively, they can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.