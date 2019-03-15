Crackdown on anti-social driving in Selsey and Bracklesham

Police in Arun and Chichester have said they are 'robustly' tackling issues of anti-social driving in Selsey and Bracklesham following targeted police activity.

PCs and PCSOs from the Arun and Chichester Prevention Teams, Roads Policing officers and response units were joined by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency on Thursday, March 7, after a number of reports regarding anti-social driving.

Throughout the day vehicles or interest were stopped and searched, resulting in two vehicles being seized for having either no tax or insurance.

Officers also conducted foot patrols in the area and engaged with communities.

Sergeant Ian Cheeman from the Arun and Chichester Prevention Team said: “We have been listening to the community regarding anti-social driving and the concerns surrounding this.

“We want to reassure the public that we are tackling these issues and will deal robustly with issues that have the greatest impact on the community.

“We do not want any members of the community or those in rural areas to feel isolated from us and this was a great way of engaging with the public and listening to concerns they may have.

“The day not only allowed us to work with our partners to target vehicles of interest that did not have the correct paperwork or may have been linked to crime, but to speak with local residents and build on community trust.

“We encourage anyone to report a crime to us without delay to ensure any line of enquiry is investigated.”

DVSA Enforcement Manager Stuart Carter said: "DVSA’s priority is to protect everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles.

“Joint-working with Sussex Police in this way is a great use of public resources. By working together we’ll help ensure that we take unsafe drivers and vehicles off of Sussex’s roads.”

Anti-social driving can be reported to Operation Crackdown.