Owen Mason, 20, of Oakford Park, Halnaker, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (5.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Main Road, Yapton, on May 13, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Melissa Smith, 37, of Shadwells Road, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after being found guilty of assault by beating in Lancing on March 29, 2021.

Daniel Warne, 40, of Biscay Close, Littlehampton, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Devon and Cornwall Police in Crownhill, Plymouth, on March 14, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Craig Aldis, 38, of Whitelot Close, Southwick, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without the correct licence on the A27 Brighton on May 5, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without insurance no separate penalty.

Ashley Booker, 31, of Shirley Drive, Worthing, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Arundel Road, Worthing, at the junction with Cote Street on March 24, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Philip Carrigan, 57, of Manor Hall Road, Southwick, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on September 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Samantha Case, 26, of Old Barn Way, Southwick, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on March 29, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Benjamin Harrison, 36, of Onslow Drive, Ferring, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure using a vehicle with a tyre that did not meet the legal minimum tread depth in Horsham Road, Findon, on May 6, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Simon Ladu, 38, of Wiston Court, Arundel Close, Shoreham, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on March 26, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Tomas Maciukas, 36, of Sage Place, Angmering, was fined £392 and must pay £39 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A259 Climping on May 5, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Michael Blackall, 38, of White Lodge, Church Street, Littlehampton, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, in Worthing on October 14, 2021.

Jordan Thomson, 28, of Caxton Court, Broadwater Road, Worthing, must pay £50 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Worthing on May 16, 2021.

William Deacon, 19, of Houghton Court, Shadwells Road, Lancing, must pay £100 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Shoreham on March 27, 2021. He was fined £50 after admitting breaching a community order by failing to comply with office appointments on August 11 and 17, 2021.

Romans Berzins, 42, of Newland Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting breaching a stalking protection order by sending text messages and failing to notify police of his registered address in Worthing between October 2 and 19, 2021.