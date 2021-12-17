Eliana Alves, 41, of Chancton House, Goring Road, Steyning, was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Long Furlong, Worthing, on May 21, 2021. She was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Long Furlong, Worthing, on May 21, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months. She also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate, no separate penalty.

Shane McQuaid, 31, of Ryecroft Court, Penhill Road, Lancing, was fined £350 and must pay £85 costs, £35 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (2.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on June 24, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Conor Rhodes, 21, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily after admitting having a knife at The Windmill Harvester, Littlehampton, without good reason. He must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge.

Dianne Gill, 50, of London Road, Fontwell, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Aldingbourne on April 5, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mobarak Hossain, 31, of Fairhaven Gardens, Littlehampton, was fined £338 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Southwick on April 11, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Ashley Waller, 23, of Lyminster Road, Lyminster, was fined £330 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Courtwick Lane, Littlehampton, on August 28, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jaroslaw Dzierzgwa, 24, of Essex Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £50 compensation after being found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on September 8, 2019; and possessing 19.6 grams of cocaine, a class A drug, in Durrington on September 8, 2019.

Gary Harrison, 62, of Shirley Drive, Worthing, was fined £188 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on March 18, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Henryk Galuszka, 43, of Helen Court, Mill Road, Worthing, was fined £60 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after being found guilty of disorderly behaviour while drunk in Goring Road, Goring, on June 15, 2021.