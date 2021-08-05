A total of 279 motorists were arrested during Sussex Police’s summer campaign and 26 people have so far been sentenced by magistrates.

Police said the operation between June 11 and July 11 was run in addition to their routine roads policing duties, 365 days year and 79 arrests were in relation to an unlicensed music event in Steyning.

Sussex Police said: “Police carried out dedicated patrols to tackle one of the five most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, through education, engagement and enforcement.

Here are the latest convictions:

Andrew Kennett, 43, unemployed, of Broomfield Road, Selsey, was arrested in Brighton Road, Lancing, on June 14 and charged with driving with 62mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and driving without a valid licence.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 26, he was disqualified from driving for 46 months and is required to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Curtis Stevenson, 27, a fitter, of Meaden Way, Felpham, was arrested in Lake Lane, Barnham, on June 24 and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 27, he was disqualified from driving for 30 months and fitted with an electronic tag for four months. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £95 victim surcharge.

Dominic Halton, 30, unemployed, of Clifton Road, Littlehampton, was arrested in Felpham Way, Felpham, on June 24, and charged with driving with 62mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 27, he was disqualified from driving for 19 months and is required to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Hayley Jones, 31, a care assistant, of Grafton Road, Worthing, was arrested in Mill Road, Worthing, on June 25, and charged with driving with 92mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, driving without a valid test certificate and driving without insurance.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 27, she was disqualified from driving for 24 months. She was also ordered to pay a £276 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Milko Minkovski, 37, a bricklayer, of Langley Walk, Crawley, was arrested in Paddock Lane, Selsey, on June 25 and charged with driving with 106mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 27, he was disqualified from driving for 24 months and is required to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Gemma White, 28, a media employee, of Higham Gate, Rushden, Northamptonshire, was arrested in Clays Hill, Bramber, on June 27 and charged with driving with 48mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 29, she was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She was fined £228 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Ian Hay, 32, a timber yard worker, of Wyebank Road, Tutshill, Gloucestershire, was arrested in Horsham Road, Steyning, on June 27 and charged with driving with 47mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 29, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Freya Leyland, 20, a student, of North Road, Bishopstone, Bristol, was arrested in Horsham Road, Steyning, on June 27 and charged with driving with 42mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 29, she was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Dominik Czaja, 23, a caretaker, of Springwell Road, Hounslow, was arrested in Newham Lane, Steyning, on June 27 and charged with driving with 45mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 29, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Curtis Seaward, 28, a roofer, of Lorna Road, Hove, was arrested on the A23 at Crawley on July 8 and charged with driving with 90mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 22, he was disqualified from driving for 23 months. He was also ordered to pay a £1,166 fine, £85 costs and a £110 victim surcharge.

Terry Parish, 43, unemployed, of Ranmore Close, Crawley, was arrested in Gasson Wood Road, Crawley, on July 9 and charged with driving with 76mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 26, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Olivia Taylor, 22, a debt collector, of Arbutus Close, Redhill, Surrey, was arrested in Winfield Way, Crawley, on July 11 and charged with driving with 88mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 26, she was disqualified from driving for 22 months. She was also ordered to pay a £369 fine, £85 costs and a £37 victim surcharge.

Sussex Police said: “If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences.

“People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.